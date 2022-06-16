Bautista (2-2) took the loss Wednesday versus the Blue Jays. He allowed an unearned run on one hit without recording an out.

Bautista entered with the game tied at 6-6 in the bottom of the 10th inning and gave up an RBI single to Vladimir Guerrero on just his second pitch. This ended an 11-inning scoreless streak for Bautista, though he still hasn't allowed an earned run since May 16. The hard-throwing 26-year-old owns a 1.73 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB while adding two saves and seven holds through 26 innings this season.