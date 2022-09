Bautista (arm) will be available out of the bullpen Sunday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Bautista was held out for a few days with arm fatigue, but he played catch Saturday without issue and said Sunday that he is now feeling "really good." As such, expect Bautista to get the ball if the Orioles find themselves needing to protect a lead of three runs or less in the ninth inning of Sunday's game against the Red Sox.