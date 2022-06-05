Bautista (2-1) pitched a perfect seventh inning to earn the win Saturday versus the Guardians.
The Orioles led from the third inning on, but starter Tyler Wells only went four frames, failing to qualify for the decision. Keegan Akin followed with two innings of work, allowing two runs, but the official scorer awarded the win to Bautista instead. The right-hander has now allowed five hits and three walks while striking out six in eight scoreless innings across his last eight appearances. He's picked up three holds and two wins in that span, and he's posted a 1.96 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB in 23 innings overall.
