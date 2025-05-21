Bautista gave up a run on one hit and two walks in the ninth inning Wednesday to blow his first save of the season in an 8-4 extra-innings win over the Brewers. He struck out one.

With the Orioles nursing a 3-2 lead, Bautista came in and fanned Rhys Hoskins to begin the ninth, but walks to Sal Frelick and Jake Bauers set up Caleb Durbin to slap a game-tying single into right field. Bautista's now been tagged for at least one run in four straight appearances while posting a 3:5 K:BB in 3.2 innings, and the rough stretch has sent his ERA soaring from 1.64 to 4.30. There's been no indication that the right-hander's spot as Baltimore's closer is in jeopardy, but Andrew Kittredge's return from the IL on Wednesday gives new manager Tony Mansolino another high-leverage option to turn to if he decides to make a change.