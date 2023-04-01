Bautista allowed two unearned runs and picked up a loss and a blown save Saturday against the Red Sox.
Bautista should have picked up his second save of the season, but Ryan McKenna dropped a flyball with two outs, and Adam Duvall took the right-hander deep to give Boston the victory and Bautista his first loss and blown save of the young season. It's disappointing for managers who roster the hard-throwing 27-year-old to pick up the loss and no save, but the runs being unearned won't hurt his ERA.
