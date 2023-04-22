Bautista (2-1) blew a save but earned the win in Friday's 2-1 win over the Tigers. He allowed a run on two hits and struck out one without walking a batter in one inning.

With the run allowed, Bautista's seven-inning scoreless streak came to an end. He's now 5-for-7 in save chances this season after allowing the tying run in the top of the ninth inning, only for the Orioles to produce a walkoff win a half-inning later. The closer has a 1.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB through 9.2 innings this season.