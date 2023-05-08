Bautista allowed an unearned run on one walk and struck out one in one inning, taking a blown save in Sunday's 3-2 extra-innings loss to Atlanta.

Bautista couldn't protect a one-run lead in the 10th inning, giving up a run on a wild pitch. He's allowed a run in consecutive appearances for the first time since his first two outings of the year. Sunday's mishap won't show up in his ERA, which stands at 1.72 despite a 1.28 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB through 15.2 innings this season. He's now 7-for-10 in save chances.