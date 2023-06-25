Bautista allowed a run on one hit and struck out two in one inning, taking a blown save in Saturday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Bautista surrendered a game-tying solo home run to Mike Ford in the ninth inning, but the Orioles were able to walk it off in the 10th. This was Bautista's first blown save since May 23 -- he converted nine in a row between missteps. While he's 20-for-25 in save chances overall, he's been hard to hit this season with a 1.26 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 71:17 K:BB through 35.2 innings.