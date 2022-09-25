Bautista (4-4) blew the save and took the loss Saturday against the Astros. He allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over 1.1 innings.

Bautista relieved Dillon Tate in the top of the eighth with one out and a runner on first. After getting Kyle Tucker to strike out swinging, Bautista served up a double to Yui Gurriel to drive home Yordan Alvarez and tie the game up at 7-7. The right-hander came back out in the ninth and gave up a leadoff single and a walk to start the inning before ultimately being tagged for four runs. It was just Bautista's second blown save of the season and the first time he's been charged with a loss since July 31.