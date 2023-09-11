General manager Mike Elias confirmed Monday that Bautista (elbow) is dealing with a partial tear of his UCL, but the Orioles maintain hope that the right-hander will be able to pitch again in 2023, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Though the Orioles plan to take a conservative approach with Bautista's recovery from the acute ligament injury, he's already resumed playing catch and hasn't required any platelet-rich plasma injections for his right elbow, per Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun. Elias suggested that the Orioles will continue to see how Bautista's elbow responds as the All-Star closer gradually ramps up the intensity of his throwing, but the 28-year-old is without a clear target date to return from the 15-day injured list. Additionally, Elias noted that surgery isn't necessarily off the table for Bautista, but the Orioles are likely to wait until the offseason before exploring any potential procedure.
