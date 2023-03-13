Bautista (shoulder/knee) will make his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday against the Pirates, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
Bautista and the Orioles had been eyeing Thursday for his spring debut, but that timeline was apparently moved up a couple days. It's a good sign that Bautista's shoulder and knee aren't a concern anymore, which matches reports of how his bullpens and live batting practice sessions have looked. "The Mountain" is on track to be ready to roll for the O's on Opening Day.
