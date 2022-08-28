Bautista struck out three without allowing a baserunner in 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Astros.

Bautista peppered the strike zone, throwing 13 of his 15 pitches for strikes and inducing an impressive six whiffs. It's his third straight appearance of more than one inning -- he's struck out eight with one hit-by-pitch and no hits or walks allowed through five innings in that span. He's now collected eight saves since ascending to the closer role full-time, and the hard-throwing righty has 10 saves in 57 innings across 57 appearances. He's pitched to a stellar 1.58 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 76:16 K:BB.