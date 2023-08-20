Bautista (8-2) struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the extra-inning win over the Athletics on Saturday.

Bautista needed just nine pitches to set the Athletics down in order in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Orioles' offense exploded for five runs in the top of the 10th. Aside from his five runs allowed against Houston over two appearances earlier this month, Bautista has been virtually untouchable for much of the last two months. He's 32-for-38 in save chances with a 1.54 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 109:26 K:BB through 58.1 innings overall. Given that this was his first outing since Monday, Bautista should be available if another save chance arises Sunday.