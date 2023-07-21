Bautista (5-1) earned the win Thursday versus the Rays. He hit a batter and struck out three without surrendering a hit or a walk over two scoreless innings.

Bautista kept the game tied in the ninth inning and protected a one-run lead in the 10th. He erased his plunking of Luke Raley with a double play to end the game. Bautista is on an 11.1-inning scoreless streak, giving up just seven baserunners while posting a 20:2 K:BB in that span. The Baltimore closer has a dominant 0.96 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and career-high 91 strikeouts through 47 innings while adding 26 saves in 31 chances this season.