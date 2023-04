Bautista (1-1) struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the win Thursday over the Athletics.

Bautista kept the game tied at 7-7 in the top of the ninth inning, and Adley Rutschman delivered a walkoff solo home run in the bottom of the frame. This was Bautista's fourth straight scoreless outing after he opened the year allowing four runs (one earned) over his first 1.2 innings. He's 3-for-4 in save chances with a 12:2 K:BB, 1.59 ERA and 1.06 WHIP through 5.2 innings overall.