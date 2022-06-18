Bautista (3-2) earned the win Friday over the Rays. He struck out three across 1.1 perfect innings.

Bautista was the beneficiary of Adley Rutschman's RBI single in the seventh inning, which accounted for the lone run in the contest. Across his last 12.1 innings, Bautista has allowed only one unearned run with eight hits and four walks while adding 12 strikeouts. The 26-year-old continues to dominate in a high-leverage role with a 1.65 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 29:10 K:BB, two saves and seven holds through 27.1 innings this season.