Manager Brandon Hyde said Bautista (shoulder/knee) bounced back well after Saturday's bullpen session, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The right-hander upped his intensity to about 80-to-85 percent for Saturday's session and should continue ramping things up this week. Assuming Bautista is able to pitch at full effort in the near future, it shouldn't take long for him to advance to facing live batters.

