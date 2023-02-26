Manager Brandon Hyde said Bautista (shoulder/knee) bounced back well after Saturday's bullpen session, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
The right-hander upped his intensity to about 80-to-85 percent for Saturday's session and should continue ramping things up this week. Assuming Bautista is able to pitch at full effort in the near future, it shouldn't take long for him to advance to facing live batters.
More News
-
Orioles' Felix Bautista: To up effort level Saturday•
-
Orioles' Felix Bautista: Throws bullpen session•
-
Orioles' Felix Bautista: Bullpen session planned for Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Felix Bautista: Targeting games in mid-March•
-
Orioles' Felix Bautista: Slowed by knee, shoulder injuries•
-
Orioles' Felix Bautista: Shifts to IL•