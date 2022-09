Bautista picked up the save in Thursday's 3-0 victory over the Guardians, allowing one walk while striking out two over one inning.

Bautista has converted the save in each of his last nine opportunities, and he has recorded a 0.75 ERA and 0.50 WHIP in 12 innings over his last 10 appearances. In addition, the righty has allowed just one baserunner in his last five outings, striking out 10 in seven innings during that stretch.