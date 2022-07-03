Bautista struck out two in a perfect inning during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Twins.

Bautista has gone 16.2 innings without allowing an earned run, though he gave up two unearned runs in that stretch. He's posted 10 of his 11 holds and a 3-1 record with a 21:5 K:BB in a dominant span. The 27-year-old has thrived throughout the year in a high-leverage role, picking up two saves with a 1.42 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 31.2 innings overall. With Jorge Lopez blowing saves in each of his last two outings, Bautista figures to be at the top of the list of candidates to pick up more save chances if manager Brandon Hyde makes a change in the closer role.