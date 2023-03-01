Bautista (shoulderknee) felt good after throwing a bullpen session Wednesday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The 27-year-old continues upping his intensity on the mound and is scheduled for another bullpen session Saturday. It's unclear when Bautista will be cleared for game action, but he appears to be close to throwing against live hitters.
