Bautista, who struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning Friday against the Yankees, is dealing with left knee soreness, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Bautista came in for a high-leverage spot and got the job done, but he was apparently pitching at less than 100 percent by the time he exited the game. DL Hall got the save Friday. It's unclear if Bautista will be available for Baltimore's next game, but he said he thinks he will pitch again this season.