Bautista disclosed Sunday that he wasn't available for Saturday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Rays due to a sore right hand, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Bautista said he picked up the injury after a mishap with an exercise band. The right-hander isn't certain if he'll be available for Sunday's series finale, but he expects to be ready to go out of the bullpen coming out of the All-Star break.