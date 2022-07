Bautista was unavailable for Saturday's game against Tampa Bay due to upper-body soreness, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Bautista was conspicuous by his absence in Saturday's extra-innings win. Manager Brandon Hyde did not go into much detail afterward, but he admitted Bautista was down due to injury. Bautista has solidified his standing as one of the team's top bullpen arms with a 1.72 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 44:14 K:BB in 36.2 innings so far this season.