Bautista picked up the save in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Mets. He allowed one hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

A lead-off double was the only blemish for Bautista, who is compiling one of the greatest single-season efforts for a reliever of all time. Bautista not only has a 102:21 K:BB but has also struck out more than two times the total number of baserunners he's allowed. He hasn't allowed an earned run over his past 14 outings and his 0.85 ERA is best among all pitchers with at least 30 innings.