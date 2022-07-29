Bautista picked up the save in Thursday's 3-0 victory over the Rays. He allowed zero runs on zero hits and zero walks while striking out three over 1.1 innings.

Bautista came on in the eighth with runners on second and third and struck out Randy Arozarena to end the inning, earning his first save since May 12 and his third overall. The reliever hasn't allowed a run or a hit over his last eight starts and sports a 14:1 K:BB during that stretch. Jorge Lopez is still expected to be the Orioles' primary closer, but Bautista got the opportunity Thursday after Lopez took the loss in his last outing.