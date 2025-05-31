Bautista earned the save in Friday's 2-1 win over the White Sox, allowing one run on two hits and one walk with two strikeouts in the ninth inning.

Bautista yielded two doubles and needed 29 pitches to escape the ninth inning with a save. The 29-year-old has now allowed runs in five of his last 10 appearances and continues to search for consistent command following his lost 2024 season. On the year, he has converted nine of 10 save chances while posting a 4.08 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 21:12 K:BB across 17.2 innings.