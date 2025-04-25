Bautista collected the save in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Nationals, allowing one hit while striking out a batter in a scoreless ninth inning. He did not issue a walk.

Bautista was brought in for the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead. He needed 19 pitches (12 strikes) to make it through the frame, highlighted by a four-pitch punchout of James Wood to open the ninth. Bautista has earned a save in three of his last four outings and has not yielded a run over his last five games.