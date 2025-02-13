General manager Mike Elias said Thursday that Bautista (elbow) has a "very good chance" of being part of the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

While Elias acknowledged that Bautista likely won't be cleared to pitch in Grapefruit League games until late in spring training, the right-hander has been throwing bullpen sessions and has seemingly avoided any setbacks in his recovery from his October 2023 Tommy John surgery over the winter. The Orioles are still planning to ease Bautista along during camp, but if he shows that he can recapture his pre-surgery velocity and command all of his pitches in his spring workouts and appearances, he'll likely head into Opening Day as the team's closer. Bautista had been one of the baseball's top end gamers during the 2023 season, notching saves in 33 of his 39 opportunities while compiling a 1.48 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 110 strikeouts over 61 innings.