Bautista (shoulder/knee) struck out two over a perfect inning Tuesday versus the Pirates in his Grapefruit League debut.

Bautista touched 99 mph on the radar gun, per Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun. He'll make another appearance Friday and an additional 2-3 after that in preparation of Opening Day. The Orioles slow-played Bautista this spring after last year's shoulder and knee issues, but those injuries no longer appear to be of concern.