Bautista struck out two while allowing one run on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning Sunday against the Brewers.

Bautista made his first appearance for the Orioles in over a year after completing his rehab from 2025 shoulder surgery. The hard-throwing right-hander topped out at 98.1 mph on his sinker, an encouraging sign in spite of a shaky season debut. Bautista could see some high-leverage work in the final week of the campaign, but the focus for him is likely to simply finish the year healthy with an eye toward reclaiming the closer position in 2027.