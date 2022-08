Bautista earned the save Tuesday against the White Sox, striking out three and hitting a batter in 1.2 innings in a 5-3 victory.

Bautista entered the game with one out and two on in the eighth inning and struck out both Luis Robert and Jose Abreu while keeping Chicago off the board. He retired the side in order in the ninth to end the game. It was his ninth save in 10 chances and sixth in August. The rookie has a 1.74 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB in 10.1 innings this month.