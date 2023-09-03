Manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday that Bautista has received an MRI on his injured right elbow, but the Orioles will wait for the inflammation in the pitcher's arm to subside before a decision is made on his next steps, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The standout closer was placed on the 15-day IL on Aug. 26 with what the Orioles described as a UCL injury, but the severity of the issue still hasn't been disclosed. Once some of the elbow inflammation clears up, Bautista could get more tests that may shed more light on the extent of his injury. Regardless, Bautista appears safe to rule out for returning from the IL when first eligible next weekend, and even if he's able to steer clear of elbow surgery, he won't necessarily be a lock to pitch again in 2023.