Bautista (3-3) allowed a run on one hit and one walk while striking out one in one inning, taking the loss Sunday versus the Reds.

Bautista wasn't able to extend his scoreless streak into August, and he instead saw it snapped at 8.2 innings. Brandon Drury took him deep for a solo home run in the eighth inning. This was Bautista's first loss since June 15, as he continues to be an effective part of the Orioles' bullpen. He owns a 1.66 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 57:15 K:BB across 43.1 innings while picking up three saves, 13 holds and one blown save in 45 appearances.