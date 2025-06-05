Bautista picked up the save Wednesday against Seattle, allowing one hit and one walk with no strikeouts over a scoreless ninth inning

Bautista's 11th save didn't come without a hiccup, as he allowed the game-tying run to reach second base with just one out. However, the 30-year-old retired Leody Taveras and Rowdy Tellez to escape the jam. Bautista has converted each of his last four save chances and has allowed one run in his last six innings of work.