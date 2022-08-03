Manager Brandon Hyde said Bautista, Cionel Perez and Dillon Tate the candidates to closer for Baltimore after Jorge Lopez was traded to the Twins on Tuesday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Bautista was the presumptive closer for the Orioles in the immediate aftermath of the trade, but Hyde will instead employ a matchup-based approach for the ninth inning. The right-hander has three saves and 13 holds to go with a 1.66 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 34.4 percent strikeout rate in his first taste of big-league action this year, so he's the logical candidate to head Baltimore's committee, though that doesn't necessarily mean he'll receive the bulk of the save chances.