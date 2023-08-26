Bautista was removed from a save appearance versus the Rockies on Friday with an undisclosed injury, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Bautista was one strike away from putting the game on ice but evidently tweaked something while delivering a 102.3 mph fastball to Michael Toglia. He was visited by the trainer before exiting the field. Daniel Coulombe then needed just one pitch to strike out Toglia and close out an Orioles win. More information should be available on Bautista's status shortly.