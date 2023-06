Bautista picked up the save Friday against San Francisco. He allowed one hit while striking out three over a scoreless inning.

Bautista has been lights out for the Orioles in 2023. He is second in the majors with 15 saves and sports a 1.29 ERA, as he has yet to allow multiple earned runs in any appearance. Bautista does have a 1.14 WHIP, as he is walking 5.46 batters per nine innings. However he has allowed just two homers across 28 innings to help avoid big innings.