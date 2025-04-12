Bautista earned the save in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays. He allowed two walks while striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning.
Bautista got the call from the bullpen to maintain the Orioles' one-run lead. He walked two batters in a row, and after forcing a groundout, he managed to close things out by striking out Bo Bichette. Bautista missed the entire 2024 season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery that he underwent October of 2023, and Saturday's save was his first since Aug. 24, 2023, also against the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Orioles' Felix Bautista: Labors through ninth inning Monday•
-
Orioles' Felix Bautista: Good to go for Opening Day•
-
Orioles' Felix Bautista: Might not be ready for Opening Day•
-
Orioles' Felix Bautista: Cleared for spring debut Monday•
-
Orioles' Felix Bautista: Spring debut expected Monday•
-
Orioles' Felix Bautista: Shines in latest bullpen session•