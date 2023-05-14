Bautista recorded a save against the Pirates on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out three batters in a scoreless inning.

Bautista got the ball in the ninth frame with Baltimore holding a 2-0 lead. The right-hander allowed a leadoff single to Bryan Reynolds before fanning the following three batters. Bautista picked up his 10th save of the campaign, tied for third-most in the league. He's allowed just three earned runs over 19 innings on the season.