Bautista gave up a run on two hits over two innings Tuesday to record his 12th save of the season in a 9-6 win over the Blue Jays. He struck out two.

The right-hander entered the game in the eighth inning with the Orioles clinging to a 6-5 lead and was his usual dominant self, but after they tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the frame, Bautista came back out for the ninth and allowed a run to creep across the plate with two outs. Since the beginning of August, and his ascension to the closer role, Bautista has a 1.53 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 24:3 K:BB through 17.2 innings while converting all nine of his save chances.