Bautista picked up the save Thursday against Toronto, striking out two over 1.1 scoreless innings while not allowing any hits or walks.

Bautista entered the contest with two outs in the eighth and went to work with his four-seamer, striking out Matt Chapman to end the inning. It was more of the same in the ninth as the right-hander struck out Kevin Kiermaier on five straight four-seamers to open the inning before retiring the next two batters to secure his 18th save. Bautista has converted each of his last seven save attempts and has at least two strikeouts in all five of his June appearances.