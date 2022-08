Bautista gave up a hit and struck out one in 1.1 scoreless innings Monday to record his fifth save of the season in a 7-4 win over the Blue Jays.

The right-hander hasn't yet been officially named Baltimore's closer by manager Brandon Hyde, but Bautista continues to look the part. He's collected saves in two straight appearances -- the only two saves by O's relievers since Jorge Lopez was traded -- and has a 1.74 ERA, 0.58 WHIP and dominant 19:2 K:BB through 10.1 innings since the All-Star break.