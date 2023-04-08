Bautista walked out and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his third save of the season in a 7-6 win over the Yankees.

The big right-hander made things interesting, as Aaron Judge stole second and went to third on a wild pitch after his two-out walk, but Bautista got Anthony Rizzo to fly out to end the game. The O's closer got a late start to his spring to make sure his shoulder and knee were healthy, but it seems the plan worked as Bautista has a 7:2 K:BB through his first 3.2 innings in 2023.