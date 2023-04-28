Bautista picked up the save in Thursday's 7-4 victory over Detroit. He allowed three walks while striking out three over one scoreless inning.

Bautista worked his way out of a one-out, bases-loaded situation Thursday, striking out Jonathan Schoop and Jake Rogers to pick up the save after walking three batters. He narrowly avoided his third blown save on the season but has been strong outside of the pair of blown saves, having only allowed two earned runs in 12.2 innings for the season. Though Bautista has had an up-and-down year, nobody seems to be pressing him for the Orioles' closing job.