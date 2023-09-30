Bautista (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery in October, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Bautista's 1.48 ERA, 33 saves and 46.4 percent strikeout rate helped the Orioles get back to the playoffs this season, but he won't get to be part of the roster as they push to make their first World Series since 1983. Tommy John surgery seemed possible when Bautista was first diagnosed with a UCL injury back in late August, but the fact that he quickly resumed throwing and had recently advanced to a 25-pitch simulated game seemed to indicate that he'd avoided serious injury. Instead, he'll miss not only this year's playoffs but the entirety of next season as well. Yennier Cano will continue handling closer duties in his absence.