Bautista (elbow) on Tuesday wouldn't rule out the possibility of returning before the end of the 2024 season, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Bautista underwent Tommy John surgery in October, so the odds of him making it back at any point in 2024 are slim, if not non-existent. The goal remains for the reliever to be ready for the start of the 2025 season. Craig Kimbrel is slated to serve as the Orioles' closer while Bautista rehabs.