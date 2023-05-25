Bautista walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 12th save of the season in a 9-6 win over the Yankees.

The big right-hander fanned multiple batters for the seventh straight appearance, although he also issued a free pass for the fourth time in his last five games. Bautista's 1.44 ERA on the season is impressive, and his 47.2 percent strikeout rate is second in the majors to Cincinnati's Alexis Diaz, but his 16.0 percent walk rate has led to four blown saves and a 1.24 WHIP.