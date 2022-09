Bautista picked up the save Tuesday against the Nationals. He allowed no hits and one walk while striking out two over one scoreless inning.

In his first appearance since sitting out a few days due to arm fatigue, Bautista worked around a leadoff walk to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and earn his 13th save of the season. The 27-year-old is 13-for-14 in save opportunities with a 1.60 ERA on the season. He should remain the top option for saves in Baltimore as long as his arm holds up.