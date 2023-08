Bautista picked up the save Thursday, delivering a perfect ninth inning to close out a 5-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Bautista set the Blue Jays down in order in the ninth inning Thursday to earn his 33rd save, tying him for second most in the league. The 28-year-old Bautista extended his scoreless streak to six innings, lowering his ERA to a pristine 1.49 with a 0.93 WHIP and 109:26 K:BB across 60.1 frames this season.