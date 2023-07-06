Bautista picked up the save in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Yankees. He allowed a walk while striking out two over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Bautista retired Giancarlo Stanton in the eighth inning before working around a one-out walk in the ninth, striking out a pair to earn his 23rd save. The 28-year-old Bautista has allowed just one run in his last 15 appearances, lowering his ERA to a sparkling 1.13 with a 0.95 WHIP and 81:18 K:BB on the season.